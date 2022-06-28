Several case-control studies have recently found a link between gliptins and bullous pemphigoid (BP) development. However, data on the clinical and immunologic aspects of gliptin-associated bullous pemphigoid (GABP) are contentious. For a study, researchers sought to describe a large cohort of GABP patients clinically and immunologically to gain insight into the pathogenesis of developing a drug-induced variation of BP.

Between 2013 and 2020, 74 GABP patients from 9 different Italian dermatological centers were prospectively recruited and described.

The studies on GABP patients revealed the following: A non-inflammatory phenotype with low levels of circulating and skin-infiltrating eosinophils is typically seen; The frequency and titers of immunoglobulin (Ig)G, IgE, and IgA humoral responses to BP180 and BP230 antigens are lower in individuals with idiopathic BP; IgG reactivity targets several BP180 epitopes other than noncollagenous region 16A. GABP patients exhibited unusual anti-BP180 and -BP230 humoral responses, setting the groundwork for diagnostic advancements and unique insights into the mechanism of BP development.

Reference:www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)00350-4/fulltext