Gap Analysis of CEDR to OMOP-CDM Mapping in Emergency Care

The following is a summary of “Mapping Emergency Medicine Data to the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Common Data Model: A Gap Analysis of the American College of Emergency Physicians Clinical Emergency Data Registry,” published in the February 2025 issue of Emergency Medicine by Cohen et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to perform a gap analysis and assess the feasibility of mapping electronic health record data from the Clinical Emergency Data Registry (CEDR) to the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Common Data Model (OMOP-CDM).

They used a custom-built comparison matrix to align CEDR data fields with the OMOP-CDM schema. Fields were categorized into 3 types: direct matches, those requiring transformation, and those without OMOP-CDM equivalents. The mapping process involved consultations with the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics community forums, guided by documentation and data harmonization best practices. Descriptive analyses were performed to quantify direct matches and identify necessary transformations for each CEDR-CDM field to align with OMOP-CDM.

The results showed that over 90% (244/269) of CEDR fields were successfully mapped to OMOP-CDM, of these, 173 fields matched directly, while 71 required transformations. Challenges included fields unique to CEDR with no OMOP-CDM equivalent and managing necessary transformations for alignment.

Investigators concluded that the OMOP-CDM offered a promising framework for standardizing emergency medicine data to improve query automation, analytics, and collaboration and that despite potential challenges, most emergency department data could be standardized within this model to enable broader research and public health insights.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2688115224013304