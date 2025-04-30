Gaps in Collaboration Among Relatives, Patients, and Professionals

Photo Credit: nomadsoul1

The following is a summary of “Uneven triad: a qualitative study of perspectives of relatives, patients, and professionals on (not) involving relatives in mental health,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Kroon et al.

Involving relatives in mental health care is increasingly recognized as essential. This study explores the tensions and benefits of their role in recovery-based approaches.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore perspectives on involving relatives in mental health care. The study focused on collaboration across the triad of relatives, patients, and professionals.

They conducted a qualitative study using semi-structured interviews with 7 relatives, 7 patients, and 10 professionals from mental health care organizations in the Netherlands. Data was analyzed using thematic analysis.

The results showed five key aspects of triad collaboration: value of involving relatives, shift from relative to caregiver, intermediary role of relatives, negative experiences, and ambivalence about patient autonomy. The study included 24 participants—7 relatives (3 male/4 female, aged 46–70), 7 patients (2 male/5 female, aged 31–64), and 10 professionals (4 male/6 female, aged 34–51). Professionals were team managers, psychiatric nurses, and case managers. Patients and relatives had varied education levels and lived in or near a city. No substance abuse cases were reported. Professionals were largely highly educated.

Investigators found varying perspectives on involving relatives and collaboration within the triad, highlighting tensions between patients, relatives, and professionals. They concluded that although involving relatives was strongly supported in recovery-based approaches, its implementation in practice remained limited and inconsistent.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06814-3