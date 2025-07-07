Gaslighting in Vulvovaginal Disorder Care Occurs Often

Photo Credit: iStock.com/tatianazaets

Research shows that over half of patients with vulvovaginal disorders considered stopping care following clinician encounters invalidating their experience.

Nearly 40% of patients with vulvovaginal disorders stated they were made to feel “crazy” by clinicians who belittled their condition, according to results of a new survey published in JAMA Network Open.

“In this cross-sectional study of patients with vulvovaginal disorders, participants frequently reported clinician behavior that was dismissive, invalidating, and led them to question their own experience or consider cessation of care altogether,” lead study author Chailee F. Moss, MD, of The Centers for Vulvovaginal Disorders, and colleagues wrote.

First Patient-Centered Metric in a Medical Context

Gaslighting in vulvovaginal care has been described anecdotally, and most studies have been qualitative, but this is the first study of a patient-centered metric of this behavior in a medical context, the researchers noted.

The study authors developed the 37-item, anonymous Gaslighting and Sexual Medicine (GASM) survey and used it to query 447 patients prior to their initial consultations at one vulvovaginal disorders clinic from August 2023 to February 2024.

The participants ranged in age from 18.6 to 83.5 years with a mean of 41.7 years; 90.4% self-identified as White, 12.3% as of Spanish, Hispanic, or Latinx descent, 3.1% as Asian, and 2.9% as African American or Black. They had visited a mean of 5.5 clinicians before visiting the study site.

Before their first appointment, participants completed the GASM survey, which included multiple-choice items, numerical distress ratings, yes-or-no choices, and open-text response fields regarding their past experiences with vulvovaginal pain treatment. Questions included:

Of the healthcare providers you have seen, how many made you feel like they were not listening to your symptoms?” “Overall, how distressing would you rate your encounters with medically trained healthcare providers in relation to your pelvic/vulvar pain?”

“Have you seen a healthcare provider who recommended that you see a psychiatrist or psychologist instead of pursuing medical treatment for your symptoms?”

“Please feel free to share any additional information that you are willing to share, without revealing your name or the name/s of any health care providers.”

The respondents also completed the Patient Health Questionnaire–9 (PHQ-9) for depression, the Pain Catastrophizing Scale, the Female Sexual Function Index, the revised Female Sexual Distress Scale-Revised, the short form of the Pain Anxiety Symptom Scale, and the General Anxiety Disorder instrument.

Harmful Gaslighting Behaviors

The participants reported widespread clinician disbelief, diagnostic delays, and psychological distress:

A mean score of 29.1 on the Female Sexual Distress Scale Revised and 5.59 on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 for depression, indicating the presence of sexual distress and psychological burden.

Only 43.5% of previous providers were described as supportive, 26.6% as belittling, and 20.5% as not believing the patient.

Distress scores were highest—7.39 out of 10—among the 39.4% of respondents who reported being made to feel as though they were crazy.

8% were told their examination findings were normal, despite experiencing significant pain during the exam.

6% were told they needed to relax more, 20.6% were referred to psychiatry without medical treatment, and 20.6% were advised to drink alcohol.

8% considered stopping care because their symptoms were not addressed.

“Participants reporting a higher percentage of supportive past practitioner behaviors on the survey also reported significantly lower overall distress ratings and lower rates of considering giving up on care,” the researchers wrote.

Of the more than 1,000 patient quotations analyzed by the researchers, 247 cited clinician knowledge gaps, 211 described clinicians not listening or being dismissive, 193 reported emotional distress, and 143 shared their sense of futility.

One patient wrote, “This pain caused me to feel isolated and hopeless for many years, so each appointment where I was told there was nothing wrong added to the hopelessness.” Another reported, “Many doctors said there was nothing wrong with me, but I knew there was.”

The study’s strengths include its collaborative, patient-centered survey design, high completion rate, large sample size, and rich quantitative and qualitative data. Limitations include a lack of survey validation, potential recall and selection biases, limited generalizability to more diverse populations, and the possibility of under- or overestimation of gaslighting prevalence.

How Clinicians Can Improve Care

Dr. Moss and colleagues urged clinicians to validate patient experiences and avoid dismissive behaviors even when diagnostic certainty is lacking. “Behavior during appointments is the element of care that is most under control of the clinician. … Being helpful—even when lacking knowledge—can substantially improve patient experience,” they wrote.

The researchers recommend further research to validate the GASM tool in more diverse populations and to develop clinical interventions. “Future work must be directed toward determining best practices for clinicians and interventions to reduce such harm,” they concluded.