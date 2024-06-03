SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Gastroesophageal reflux disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a two-sample Mendelian randomization combined with meta-analysis.

Jun 03, 2024

Experts: Xuan Leng,Wan-Zhe Liao,Fen-Ping Zheng

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Xuan Leng

    Department of Endocrinology, Zhejiang University School of Medicine Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, Hangzhou, 310000, Zhejiang Province, China.

    Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, 310006, China.

    Wan-Zhe Liao

    Department of Clinical Medicine, The Nanshan College of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, 511436, China.

    Fen-Ping Zheng

    Department of Endocrinology, Zhejiang University School of Medicine Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, Hangzhou, 310000, Zhejiang Province, China. 3407004@zju.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement