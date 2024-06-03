Gastroesophageal reflux disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a two-sample Mendelian randomization combined with meta-analysis.

Accumulating evidence from observational studies have suggested an association between gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, due to that such studies are prone to biases, we imported Mendelian randomization (MR) to explore whether the causal association between two diseases exsit. Hence, we aimed to analysis the potential association with MR. The single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of GERD were retrieved from the genome-wide association study dataset as the exposure. The SNPs of NAFLD were taken from the FinnGen dataset as the outcome. The relationship was analyzed with the assistance of inverse variance weighted, MR-Egger, and weighted median. We also uitilized the MR-Egger intercept, Cochran’s Q test, leave-one-out analysis, MR-PRESSO, and Steiger directionality test to evaluate the robustness of the causal association. The meta-analysis were also implemented to give an overall evaluation. Finally, our analysis showed a causal relationship between GERD and NAFLD with aid of MR and meta-analysis (OR 1.71 95% CI 1.40-2.09; P < 0.0001).© 2024. The Author(s).

