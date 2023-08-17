Gastrointestinal Involvement in SSc: Diet, Microbiome, and Roles

The following is a summary of “Gastrointestinal tract involvement in systemic sclerosis: The roles of diet and the microbiome,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism by Nguyen et al.

It has been reported that patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc) have altered gastrointestinal (GI) microbial composition. To what extent these alterations and dietary modifications contribute to the SSc-GI phenotype is unknown. Evaluate the association between GI microbial composition and SSc-GI symptoms; and compare GI symptoms and GI microbial composition in SSc patients adhering to a low versus non-low fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAP) diet. Patients with SSc were recruited sequentially to provide stool samples for bacterial 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Patients were classified as adhering to a low or non-low FODMAP diet based on their responses to the UCLA Scleroderma Clinical Trial Consortium Gastrointestinal Tract Instrument (GIT 2.0) and the Diet History Questionnaire (DHQ) II.

Three metrics of alpha diversity (species richness, evenness, and phylogenetic diversity) and beta diversity (overall microbial composition) were used to evaluate GI microbial differences. Differential abundance was analyzed to identify specific genera associated with the SSc-GI phenotype and a low versus non-low FODMAP diet. The preponderance of the 66 SSc patients included were female (n = 56), with a mean disease duration of 9.6 years. About 35 individuals finished the DHQ II. Increased GI symptom severity (total GIT 2.0 score) was associated with reduced species diversity and differences in GI microbial composition. In particular, pathobiont genera (such as Klebsiella and Enterococcus) were substantially more prevalent in patients with more severe GI symptoms.

The low FODMAP (N = 19) and non-low FODMAP (N = 16) groups showed no significant differences in GI symptom severity or alpha and beta diversity. The non-low FODMAP group had a greater abundance of the pathogen Enterococcus than the low FODMAP group. GI microbial dysbiosis in SSc patients with more severe GI symptoms was characterized by fewer species diversity and alterations in microbial composition. A limited FODMAP diet was not associated with significant changes in GI microbial composition or a reduction in SSc-GI symptoms; however, randomized controlled trials are necessary to determine the effect of specific diets on GI symptoms in SSc.

