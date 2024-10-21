Gastrojejunostomy junction perforation resulting from Dobhoff tube insertion in a patient with a history of Roux-en-Y surgery: a case report.

Gastrojejunostomy junction perforation is a rare yet critical complication associated with enteral tube placement, presenting unique challenges in patients with a history of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery.

A 63-year-old white female with a complex medical history, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stage 4 chronic kidney disease, and prior Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery in 2015, experienced a significant decline in her health. She was discharged to a skilled nursing facility after a fall but deteriorated rapidly in the 2 weeks before admission. She presented with symptoms of failure to thrive, abdominal/back pain, inability to eat or drink, constipation, and stool incontinence. Lab tests showed anemia, electrolyte imbalances, and acute kidney injury. Imaging confirmed Roux-en-Y gastric bypass anatomy and a small hiatal hernia. Despite treatment attempts, her condition worsened. Nutrition discussions led to a temporary Dobhoff tube placement, considering her Roux-en-Y gastric bypass history, with plans for a gastrostomy tube. However, Dobhoff tube placement posed challenges, and imaging later revealed perforation near the gastrojejunostomy junction. After consulting with the family, the decision was made to transition the patient to comfort care due to her overall condition. Yearly education of staff about Roux-en-Y gastric bypass anatomy and updated Dobhoff placement protocol was implemented with physician oversight. Further imaging protocol in a patient who had had a Roux-en-Y gastric bypass was updated to include fluoroscopic guidance when endoscopic placement was unavailable.

This case highlights the intricacies of managing patients with Roux-en-Y gastric bypass history and underscores the need for meticulous planning and consideration of anatomical variations when performing procedures involving the gastrointestinal tract and the importance of involving multiple healthcare disciplines in complex decision-making and preventive measures to enhance patient safety in similar cases.

