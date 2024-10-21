SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Gastrojejunostomy junction perforation resulting from Dobhoff tube insertion in a patient with a history of Roux-en-Y surgery: a case report.

Oct 21, 2024

Experts: Monty Khela,Charles Button,Noureen Asghar,Jalal Dufani,Akshat Sood,Joseph Thirumalareddy

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Monty Khela

    School of Medicine at Creighton University, 7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE, 68124, USA. msk13989@creighton.edu.

    Charles Button

    School of Medicine at Creighton University, 7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE, 68124, USA.

    Noureen Asghar

    Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA.

    Jalal Dufani

    Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA.

    Akshat Sood

    Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA.

    Joseph Thirumalareddy

    Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement