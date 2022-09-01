For a study, researchers sought to find that an International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 code for gastroparesis (Gp) was utilized to identify patients using the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (NIS) and Kid’s Inpatient Database (KID), with the first diagnosis being a GI-related symptom. A total of 15,790 admissions were made in total (75.6% of which were female and ranged in age from 46.2±18.0 y). After the age of 6, female enrolment as a percentage of overall enrollment increased: from the ages of 2 to 5: 45.0%, from the ages of 6 to 12: 62.8%, and from the ages of 13 to 20: 76.7% (P<0.001), with a discernible increase at the age of 12. Diabetes gastroparesis (DG) was identified in 3,995 (25.3%) of all general practitioner admissions, accounting for only 1.1% of children under the age of 20. Overall, 68% of DG admissions were female; however, between the ages of 21 and 64, male admissions for Gp had a larger percentage of DG than female admissions for Gp (38.3% vs. 23%, P<0.001). White people (63.2%), African Americans (20.6%), and Hispanics (8.7%) made up the majority of the population. African Americans (38.2%), Hispanics (39.1%), and Native Americans (61.9%) had admissions with more DG than white patients (17.8%; P<0.05).

