Gen Z Perceives Atopic Dermatitis to Be More Severe

TUESDAY, July 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Generation Z (Gen Z) patients present with a higher subjective perception of atopic dermatitis severity than millennial generation patients, according to a study published online July 25 in the International Journal of Dermatology.

Clara Ureña-Paniego, from the University of Granada in Spain, and colleagues compared the clinical severity and subjective impact of atopic dermatitis between Gen Z patients (born between 1993 and 2001) and millennials (born between 1978 and 1992). The analysis included 73 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The researchers found that patients belonging to Gen Z exhibited a lower severity of atopic dermatitis versus millennials (Eczema Area and Severity Index: 9.75 versus 16.63). However, the two generations were similar with respect to their perception of disease severity (SCORing Atopic Dermatitis: 43.54 versus 32.98; Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure: 13.21 versus 15.48).

“Gen Z presents a higher subjective perception of severity than millennials. Understanding these generational disparities contributes to creating more effective treatment strategies and provides a more targeted approach to care that addresses each generational group’s unique needs and expectations,” the authors write. “This approach could include enhanced patient education on treatment risks and expectations, regular follow-up visits for timely treatment adjustment, integration of nonpharmacological therapies like stress management and use of emollients, and inclusion of mental health professionals in the care team.”

