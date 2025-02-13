Gender and Healthcare Ownership in Hypertension and Cardiovascular Prevention

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “Differences between private and public primary health care centers and differences between men and women in antihypertensive care and cardiovascular prevention in all patients with hypertension treated in primary care in Stockholm County, Sweden,” published in the January 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Wändell et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on hypertension management and cardiovascular prevention in primary care, comparing men and women across public and private primary health care (PHC) in Stockholm County.

They used registered data from Region Stockholm on prescribed medication and diagnoses to identify patients aged ≥30 years with hypertension. Age-adjusted logistic regression calculated odds ratios (ORs) with 99% confidence intervals (CIs), using public PHC centers as referents.

The results showed 119,267 patients with hypertension, including 58,239 men and 61,028 women. Dementia was higher in private PHC (OR 1.80, 1.24–2.69). Private PHC had higher counseling rates for tobacco (OR 1.17, 1.06–1.29), physical activity (OR 1.13, 1.06–1.17), unhealthy diet (OR 1.08, 1.04–1.13), and highest-prioritized advice per guidelines (OR 1.14, 1.09–1.18). Men had more coronary heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, diabetes, and gout. Women received fewer calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors but more angiotensin receptor blockers.

Investigators highlighted the need for targeted prevention in PHC, especially for men, to address cardiovascular disparities. Small differences in preventive measures suggested consistent care across public and private PHC.

