The following is a summary of “Pre- and peri-traumatic event stressors drive gender differences in chronic stress-related psychological sequelae: A prospective cohort study of COVID-19 frontline healthcare providers” published in the June 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Hennein, et al.

In response to potentially traumatic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, women are at increased risk for chronic stress-related psychological sequelae (SRPS), including major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, few studies have investigated the pre- and peri-event stressors that may explain gender differences in chronic SRPS.

To address this deficiency, researchers conducted a prospective cohort study of healthcare providers (HCPs) caring for COVID-19 patients at a large tertiary hospital in New York City and measured mental health risk factors and symptoms of MDD, GAD, and PTSD at baseline (April 2020) and at a 7-month follow-up (December 2020). Chronic SRPS was defined as the presence of probable MDD, GAD, or PTSD at both time intervals. They conducted a mediation analysis to determine if pre- and peri-event stressors were responsible for the increased risk of chronic SRPS in women. About 571 (72.6%) of their sample of 786 HCPs were female. Women were twice as likely as men to suffer from chronic SRPS (18.7% vs. 8.8%, χ[1] = 11.38, P< 0.001).

However, after controlling for pre- and peri-event stressors, being female was no longer associated with chronic SRPS (P = 0.58). The pre-and peri-event stressors that contributed to this increased risk among women included being in a profession dominated by women (specifically nursing; estimate = 0.08, SE = 0.04, P = 0.05), pre-pandemic burnout (estimate = 0.11, SE = 0.05, p = 0.04), greater family-related (estimate = 0.09, SE = 0.03, P = 0.004), infection-related (estimate = 0.06, SE = 0.02, P=0.007), and work-related concerns (estimate=0.11, SE=0.03, P<0.001), and lower leadership support (estimate=0.07, SE=0.03, P=0.005). These results can inform institutional efforts to reduce the risk of chronic SRPS among female HCPs.

