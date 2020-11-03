This study was done to evaluate gender differences in the emotional responses to non-consensual sexual intercourse, thus revealing individuals’ appraisal of non-normative sexual contents. Further it tested the association between individuals’ emotional responses and SSSs.

29 males and 45 females were exposed to audiovisual presentations of non-consensual/physically forced sexual intercourse in a laboratory context. Emotional responses were collected.

An eye tracker was used to capture pupil activation, namely pupil diameter ratio, during exposure to the video clips. Positive and negative emotions and subjective sexual arousal toward the clips were collected. Participants as well responded to the SSS scale.

There was just a small degree of gender differences. Men reported positive emotions toward the clip displaying a woman as recipient to non-consensual sex, no other differences were found. Participants revealed an increased pupil diameter ratio only in initial video clips. SSSs were associated with men’s emotional responses toward the clips, while no associations were found in women.

The study concluded that there was a small degree of gender differences in the emotional appraisal of non-consensual sexual intercourse, and suggested partial evidence in the relationship between sexual self-perceptions and emotional responses to forced sex.

Reference: https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(20)30721-9/fulltext