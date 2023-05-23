The following is a summary of the “Sex Differences in Outcomes of Percutaneous Pulmonary Artery Thrombectomy in Patients With Pulmonary Embolism,” published in the January 2023 issue of Chest by Agarwal et al.

Percutaneous pulmonary artery thrombectomy is a treatment option for patients with pulmonary embolism (PE), but there is a lack of data on the sex differences in its use, safety outcomes, and healthcare resource use. This retrospective cross-sectional study used national inpatient claims data to identify patients in the United States who had a discharge diagnosis of PE and had undergone percutaneous thrombectomy between January 2016 and December 2018.

Patients with PE treated with percutaneous thrombectomy had their demographics, comorbidities, safety outcomes (in-hospital mortality), and healthcare resource utilization (discharge to home, length of stay, and hospital charges) analyzed.

Percutaneous pulmonary artery thrombectomy was performed on 5,160 patients (0.5%) out of 1,128,904 patients diagnosed with PE between 2016 and 2018. A greater percentage of female patients than male patients experienced procedural bleeding (16.9% vs. 11.2%; P< .05), needed blood transfusions (11.9% vs. 5.7%; P< .05), and had vascular complications (5.0% vs 1.5%; P <.05).

Compared to men, women had a higher risk of dying while hospitalized (16.9% vs. 9.3%; adjusted OR, 1.9; 95% CI, 1.2-3.0; P =.003). Despite having comparable hospital stays and costs, women were less likely to be sent home after being admitted (47.9% vs. 60.3%; adjusted OR, 0.7; 95% CI, 0.50-0.99; P =.04). Mortality and morbidity after percutaneous thrombectomy for PE were higher in women than in men in this large national cohort.

