Gender Distribution Among Award Recipients in Pediatric Gastroenterology: A Descriptive Analysis

The following is a summary of “Award Recipients for Pediatric Gastroenterology: A Descriptive Analysis of Gender Distribution,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Sanghavi, et al.

In medicine, society awards are an essential component of acknowledgment, and they also play a role in professional growth opportunities such as promotions. Several studies carried out in the domains of pediatrics and gastroenterology have shown that women are underrepresented in the field of awardees, even in sectors where the percentage of women to males is greater. As far as we know, studies of this kind have yet to be carried out in pediatric gastroenterology.

Researchers hypothesized that women would be underrepresented than males among all beneficiaries and that women would be more likely to be granted teaching awards compared to other career accomplishment awards. In addition, they hypothesized that women would be more likely to be given teaching awards. The North American Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition offered important recognition awards between 1987 and 2022 and gathered information about the individuals honored with these awards.

They discovered that males had received 80.90% of the prizes and that most of the nominees were male. In addition to bringing attention to the disparities between men and women who have been awarded big accolades, the research also provided an opportunity for a call to action to investigate and solve the causes contributing to this gender inequality.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/12000/award_recipients_for_pediatric_gastroenterology__a.14.aspx