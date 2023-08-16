Gender Equality in ART: Morphokinetic Similarities in Preimplantation Embryos

The following is a summary of “No difference in morphokinetics between male and female preimplantation embryos from ART,” published in the June 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Fraire-Zamora et al.

Are there differences between male and female preimplantation embryos in morphogenetic parameters? This was a retrospective cohort study of 175 cycles at two reproductive centers between March 2018 and June 2021. It included time-lapse data from 92 female and 83 male preimplantation embryos generated exclusively from fresh oocyte donation and subjected to intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). Only new, elective single-embryo transfers on day 5 were evaluated, and the embryo’s gender was determined at birth.

Analyzed morphogenetic parameters were measured in hours post-implant (hpi) P <0.05 was deemed statistically significant when comparing the morphogenetic between embryo sexes using a two-tailed Student’s t-test. Following stringent inclusion criteria to exclude poor-quality preimplantation embryos, no significant differences in morphogenetic parameters were observed when comparing cycles that resulted in female versus live male births.

By applying rigorous inclusion criteria to prevent the inclusion of low-quality preimplantation embryos, there were no notable distinctions observed in morphokinetic parameters when examining cycles that led to the birth of females as opposed to males, in the following cases:

time to pronuclear fading (22.1± 2.4 vs. 22.4 ± 2.9 hpi; P = 0.52); time to the 2-cell stage (24.6 ± 2.5 vs. 25.0 ± 2.5 hpi; P = 0.34); time to the 3-cell stage (35.3 ± 3.3 vs. 35.8 ± 3.1 hpi; P = 0.28); time to the 4-cell stage (36.3± 3.4 versus 36.9 ± 3.7 hpi; P= 0.20); time to the 5-cell stage (47.9 ± 4.6 versus 48.0 ± 4.8 hpi; P = 0.88); time to the 8-cell stage (54.0 ± 6.5 versus 54.1 ± 6.5 hpi; P = 0.91); time to the start of blastulation (86.3 ± 14.6 versus 85.7 ± 15.5 hpi; P = 0.78); and time to the full blastocyst stage (93.0 ± 16.9 versus 93.2 ± 17.2 hpi; P = 0.94). There are no significant distinctions between male and female preimplantation embryos regarding morphogenetics.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1472648323001566