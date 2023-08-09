Gene Therapy Advancements in Treating Inborn Errors of Immunity

The following is a summary of “Gene Therapy for Inborn Errors of Immunity,” published in the June 2023 issue of The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice by Tiphaine et al.

In the early 1990s, gene therapy (GT) was introduced as an alternative to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for severe forms of inborn immune deficiency (IEI). Gene-corrected autologous hematopoietic stem cells offer several advantages over hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, including eliminating donor searches and avoiding graft-versus-host disease risks.

In the past 30 or more years of clinical experience, the field has witnessed multiple examples of successful applications of GT to a variety of IEIs, as well as some serious drawbacks that have highlighted the potential genotoxicity of integrating viral vectors and stimulated significant progress toward the development of safer gene transfer tools. The advent of gene editing technologies promises to broaden the range of IEIs amenable to GT, including conditions caused by mutated genes requiring precise regulation of expression or dominant-negative variants.

Here, the researchers examine the critical concepts of GT as they pertain to IEIs and the clinical outcomes to date. In addition, they describe the obstacles encountered by this branch of medicine, which operates in the unprofitable field of rare human diseases.

