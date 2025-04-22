Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Genera of Bacteria in Small Bowel Microbiome Vary by BMI

Apr 22, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Leite G, Barlow GM, Rashid M, et al. Characterization of the small bowel microbiome reveals different profiles in human subjects who are overweight or have obesity. Am J Gastroenterol. 2024;119(6):1141-1153.doi:10.14309/ajg.0000000000002790.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Gabriela Leite, PhD

    Photo Credit: LinkedIn

    Research Associate III
    Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program
    Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Los Angeles, California

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement