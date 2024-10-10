Genetic Analysis of Immune Cells in Relation to MVP Risk

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Causal relationship between immunophenotypes and mitral valve prolapse: a bidirectional Mendelian randomization study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Wang et al.

Emerging evidence suggests a link between immune cell phenotypes and mitral valve prolapse (MVP), a condition that can lead to heart failure, arrhythmias, or sudden death.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the causal relationship between immune cell phenotypes and the risk of MVP.

They conducted a 2-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis to examine the association between 731 immunophenotypes and MVP, using publicly available genome-wide association study data for both exposures and outcomes. The inverse variance weighted method was the primary tool for assessing causality between MVP and immunophenotypes. Sensitivity analyses, including leave-one-out analysis, Cochran Q-test, and Egger intercept test, were performed to ensure the reliability and validity of the MR results.

The results showed that multiple immune cell phenotypes potentially influence the risk of developing MVP. After adjusting for the false discovery rate, 9 immune phenotypes were identified as increasing the risk of MVP, while 9 others appeared to decrease it. Additionally, reverse MR analysis found no causal relationship between MVP and these 18 immunophenotypes.

Investigators concluded that genetic analyses revealed a significant causal relationship between specific immune cells and MVP, offering new insights for future research in both basic and clinical settings.

