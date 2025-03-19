Genetic Ancestry Impacts Lung Cancer Outcomes in Hispanic Patients

Photo Credit: iStock.com/PeopleImages

Lung cancer incidence and prognosis differ significantly among Hispanic patients because of their diverse genetic ancestry, according to findings published in Clinical Lung Cancer. Luis Carvajal-Carmona, PhD, and colleagues examined the impact of genetic ancestry on lung cancer in Hispanic/Latino patients, noting a “Hispanic paradox” seen among US Hispanics that reflects a lower mortality rate related to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) despite socioeconomic disparities, “which may be related to epigenetic and cultural factors.” The researchers reviewed MEDLINE and Google Scholar for the terms lung cancer and single nucleotide polymorphism, germline, OR variant, and Hispanic or Latin. They found that certain gene variations, including XRCC1, CYP1A1, CYP1A2, SEMA3B, PADPRP, and mEPHX, have been associated with higher lung cancer risk. Further, lung cancer incidence and prognosis varied significantly among Hispanics because of a diverse genetic ancestry. “Understanding ancestry-specific genetic variations may help personalize treatment and improve outcomes for this population,” Dr. Carvajal-Carmona and colleagues wrote.