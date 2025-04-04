Genetic Impact of MiRNA Polymorphisms on Infertility

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Role of miRNA polymorphisms on male and female infertility and recurrent implantation failure,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research by Alibakhshi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between miRNA polymorphisms and male infertility (azoospermia, oligospermia), female infertility (endometriosis), and recurrent implantation failure in IVF.

They searched PubMed, WOS, Scopus, and The Cochrane Library databases to identify relevant articles. The search plan included MeSH terms and Entry terms using the keywords (miRNA OR microRNA polymorphism) AND (abortion OR miscarriage OR infertility OR sterility OR pregnancy loss OR implantation failure).

The results showed that miRNA polymorphisms were linked with an increased risk of male and female infertility and recurrent implantation failure in IVF and highlighted the role of genetic variations in miRNAs in reproductive disorders and suggested the potential for personalized treatment approaches based on genetic profiles.

Investigators concluded that the findings offered valuable insights into the genetic basis of infertility, highlighted the need for targeted research, and revealed that understanding miRNA polymorphisms could improve reproductive outcomes through personalized treatments.

Source: obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jog.16281