Genetic Risk May Influence Site-Specific Melanoma

Photo Credit: Cinefootage Visuals

Site-specific melanoma incidence may be partially related to genetic risk, according to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology. Catherine M. Olsen, PhD, and colleagues conducted a population-based, prospective cohort study involving 17,774 men and 21,070 women aged 40 to 69 years from 2011 to 2021. The researchers found that 455 men and 331 women developed an incident invasive melanoma. For men and women, the most common body sites were the trunk (45.1%) and the upper (36.8%) and lower limbs (27.4%), respectively. In men and women, high nevus density and proxy measures of high cumulative sun exposure were similarly associated with melanoma at all sites. High genetic risk was associated with melanoma on all sites but the head and neck. The association between polygenic risk score and melanoma of the trunk differed between men and women (highest vs lowest tertile: HR, 2.78; 95% CI, 1.64-4.69 for men. HR, 1.55; 95% CI, 0.63-3.80 for women). The researchers found non-significant but large differences for the lower limbs.