SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Genetic Sequencing Improves ITP Treatment

Mar 13, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Joshi N, Lango Allen H, Downes K, et al. The role of genetic sequencing in the diagnostic work-up for chronic immune thrombocytopenia. Blood Adv. Published online January 14, 2025. doi:10.1182/bloodadvances.2024014639

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement