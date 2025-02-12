Genetic Susceptibility and Comorbidities in Psoriasis and HS

Photo Credit: guentermanaus

The following is a summary of “Patients with PSOriasis and Suppurative Hidradenitis (PSO-SH) share genetic risk factors and are at risk of increased morbidity.,” published in the February 2025 issue of Dermatology by Wiala et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the disease pattern and investigate genetic risk factors in individuals diagnosed with both psoriasis (PSO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

They utilized an international cohort of individuals with PSO and HS (PSO-SH). Clinical and genetic data were gathered and systematically analyzed to explore disease patterns and potential genetic factors.

The results showed that 87 individuals with both PSO-SH were identified, with 70% female. Comorbidities were present in 89% of this group, and their general physical health was worse compared to those with PSO only (OR 3.09; 95% CI 1.56-6.12) or HS only (OR 2.5; 95% CI 1.23-5.00). The individuals PSO-SH had a significantly higher risk of Crohn’s disease (OR 4.6-11.9; 95% CI). The genetic risk score was highest for individuals with PSO-SH (PSO-PRS; 108.22), followed by PSO (101.18), HS (99.84), and healthy controls (98.58). Elevated non-HLA scores were linked to an increased risk of developing PSO and HS, highlighting a distinct biological profile compared to those with only 1 condition.

Investigators concluded that HS and PSO shared genetic susceptibility at non-HLA loci, and recognizing patients with PSO-SH as a distinct group with high morbidity and increased Crohn’s disease risk could improve patient management.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(25)00255-5/abstract