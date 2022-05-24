Type 2 diabetes is becoming more common in both adults and children. Therefore, identifying biomarkers for juvenile and adult-onset type 2 diabetes was critical to creating screening tools or therapeutic targets. Researchers discovered 22 circulating proteins causally associated with adult type 2 diabetes and 11 proteins with suggestive evidence for relation with youth-onset type 2 diabetes in this investigation utilizing two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR).

Among these, colocalization analysis supported a role in type 2 diabetes for C-type mannose receptor 2 (MR odds ratio [OR] 0.85 [95% CI 0.79–0.92] per genetically predicted SD increase in protein level), MANS domain containing 4 (MR OR 0.90 [95% CI 0.88–0.92]), sodium/potassium-transporting ATPase subunit β2 (MR OR 1.10 [95% CI 1.06–1.15]), endoplasmic reticulum oxidoreductase 1β (MR OR 1.09 [95% CI 1.05–1.14]), spermatogenesis-associated protein 20 (MR OR 1.12 [95% CI 1.06–1.18]), haptoglobin (MR OR 0.96 [95% CI 0.94–0.98]), and α1–3-N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase and α1–3-galactosyltransferase (MR OR 1.04 [95% CI 1.03–1.05]). The findings suggested that a group of circulating proteins represented attractive type 2 diabetes therapeutic targets had a causal role in type 2 diabetes.

Reference:diabetesjournals.org/diabetes/article/71/6/1324/144635/Connecting-Genomics-and-Proteomics-to-Identify