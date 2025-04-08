Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index Predictive for Overactive Bladder

MONDAY, April 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index (GNRI) is a reliable predictive marker for overactive bladder (OAB) in the elderly, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Wei Zheng, from Hangzhou Medical College in China, and colleagues examined the association between GNRI and the prevalence of OAB in a study involving 17,161 elderly individuals from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2005 and 2018. Subgroup analyses were used to assess influencing factors, and the predictive utility of GNRI was examined. A mediation analysis was conducted to assess the influence of inflammatory response and cognitive function on the interaction between GNRI and OAB.

The researchers found that GNRI was significantly lower in the OAB group versus the non-OAB group. GNRI significantly predicted OAB in a multifactorial logistic regression analysis. A nonlinear negative correlation was seen between GNRI and the risk for OAB in the elderly. GNRI outperformed serum albumin or body mass index alone in predicting OAB risk in a receiver operating characteristic analysis. The relationship between GNRI and OAB was mediated by inflammatory response, while a relatively weaker influence on the strength of the association between GNRI and OAB was seen for cognitive function.

“From a clinical perspective, GNRI can be incorporated into routine screening to enhance risk stratification and inform personalized treatment strategies, potentially improving outcomes for OAB patients or those at risk of OAB,” the authors write

