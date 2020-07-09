To identify and describe geriatric scholarly concentration programs (GSCPs) among U.S. medical schools.

Survey and interview.

Allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in the United States.

We used a systematic internet search, forum postings, and word of mouth to identify all U.S. allopathic and osteopathic medical schools with existing GSCPs. GSCP directors completed an online survey. We conducted interviews with key faculty of two representative programs.

GSCP size, goals, duration of activity, requirements, funding sources, and student outcomes.

Nine GSCPs were identified, and eight responded to the survey. The number of current medical student participants ranged from 0 to 28, with a mean cohort size of 23. All programs included the following components: formal mentoring, clinical experiences in geriatric medicine beyond the standard medical school curriculum, and research. Half required students to complete an independent research project. GSCPs reported challenges, including low student interest, lack of availability of faculty mentors, and budget constraints; however, student satisfaction was high. Among three programs that reported on the residency matches of their graduates, half matched into a residency with a geriatric subspecialty training option.

Among U.S. medical schools, there are few GSCPs. The GSCP model may help compensate for limited exposure to geriatric competencies in the standard medical school curriculum for a subset of interested students and may increase interest in geriatrics subspecialty training.

