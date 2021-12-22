In developed countries, endometrial cancer is the most widespread gynecologic cancer. Around 3% – 14% of endometrial cancers are diagnosed in young women under the age of 40 who wish to protect their fertility. The occurrence of endometrial cancer in this age group is rising due to which fertility-sparing therapy is being progressively utilized since it is one of the most fundamental quality of life problems in these women. The most prevalent type of fertility-sparing therapy is progestin therapy. For this research, the most recent discoveries in regards to fertility-sparing progestin therapy for young women with primary and recurrent endometrial carcinoma were discussed in terms of its diagnosis, treatment, follow-up, and reproductive and oncologic results. In certain young women with primary and recurrent endometrial cancer, fertility-sparing progestin therapy is highly efficacious. The choice of fitting patients through extensive pretreatment assessment is of extreme significance in order to attain the best results without compromising survival. Close monitoring is compulsory due to the high rate of repetition after successful fertility-sparing therapy. For patients who have completed family planning, prophylactic hysterectomy is the most ideal choice. The help of assisted reproductive technologies makes pregnancy results very favorable. The favored progestins for fertility-sparing therapy are constant everyday oral medroxyprogesterone acetate and megestrol acetate. However, future studies ought to be performed in order to decide the ideal dose and treatment duration of these agents.

Link:theoncologist.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1634/theoncologist.2013-0445