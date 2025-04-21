Global AMR Response with the 2024 WHO Priority Pathogens List

Photo Credit: TopMicrobialStock

The following is a summary of “WHO Bacterial Priority Pathogens List 2024: a prioritisation study to guide research, development, and public health strategies against antimicrobial resistance,” published in the April 2025 issue of Lancet Infectious Diseases by Sati et al.

The 2017 WHO Bacterial Priority Pathogens List (BPPL) had been a key public health tool guiding global efforts against urgent antibiotic-resistant threats, and since its release, at least 13 new antibiotics targeting these pathogens had been approved.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the updates in the 2024 WHO BPPL by incorporating new data and refining pathogen prioritization to enhance global efforts against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

They scored 24 antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens based on 8 criteria: mortality, non-fatal burden, incidence, 10-year resistance trends, preventability, transmissibility, treatability, and antibacterial pipeline status. Experts evaluated each pathogen using available evidence and expert judgement. A pairwise comparison survey was conducted with 100 international experts (79 responses, 78 completed surveys) to determine the relative weight of each criterion. The final ranking was calculated using a total score ranging from 0–100%. Subgroup and sensitivity analyses were performed to assess the impact of expert consistency, background, and geography on ranking stability. An independent advisory group reviewed the final list, and pathogens were categorized into three priority tiers—critical (highest quartile), high (middle quartiles), and medium (lowest quartile)—based on a quartile scoring system.

The results showed that pathogen total scores ranged from 84% for the top-ranked carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae to 28% for the lowest-ranked penicillin-resistant group B streptococci. Antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including K pneumoniae, Acinetobacter spp, and Escherichia coli, along with rifampicin-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis, ranked in the highest quartile. Among common community-acquired infection pathogens, fluoroquinolone-resistant Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi (72%), Shigella spp (70%), and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (64%) had the highest rankings. Other key pathogens included Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. The preferences survey showed strong inter-rater agreement, with Spearman’s rank correlation and Kendall’s coefficient of concordance both at 0.9. The final ranking demonstrated high stability, with no significant changes due to clustering based on expert background or geographical origin.

Investigators concluded that 2024 WHO BPPL had remained a key tool for prioritizing research and development investments and informing global public health policies against AMR, with Gram-negative bacteria and rifampicin-resistant M. tuberculosis having persisted as critical priority pathogens, necessitating focused efforts and sustained investments alongside expanded access, enhanced vaccination, and strengthened infection control.

