Global Assessment of Sustainable Practices in Vascular Surgery

Photo Credit: evgenyatamanenko

The following is a summary of “A Greener Vascular Surgery: A Survey of Current Green Practices,” published in the March 2025 issue of Annals of Vascular Surgery by Al-Saadi et al.

Climate change presents a critical global threat, and the healthcare sector is a significant contributor, responsible for an estimated 5% of worldwide carbon emissions. As such, integrating environmental sustainability into healthcare delivery—particularly within surgical services—has become increasingly urgent. This international survey sought to evaluate current environmentally conscious practices within vascular surgery centers and to explore perceptions around the feasibility of implementing more sustainable measures. Jointly developed by the Vascular and Endovascular Research Network and the Vascular Society of Great Britain and Ireland, the survey aimed to capture a broad view of daily sustainable routines, institutional policies, and barriers to greener operations. The survey was administered using the Qualtrics online platform and distributed globally via mailing lists and social media channels.

Open to all vascular healthcare professionals, data collection took place between June 2 and September 15, 2023. In total, 115 professionals representing 14 countries completed the survey. A significant majority—85% (98/115)—reported that disposable materials were routinely used in operating theaters, reflecting a widespread dependence on single-use items. On a more positive note, electronic patient record systems have been adopted in most centers, with 76% (85/112) using digital platforms for investigation requests, 81% (91/112) for documenting patient observations, and 74% (83/112) for managing prescriptions. However, only 52% (58/115t2) of respondents indicated that paper recycling policies were in place at their institutions, pointing to a gap in basic sustainability protocols. While there was universal agreement among respondents that vascular surgery could be practiced in a more environmentally sustainable manner, only 24% (28/115) reported active departmental engagement with institutional leadership to promote greener practices. Furthermore, environmental sustainability was reportedly absent from 80% (92/115) of departmental discussions.

Key barriers identified by respondents included limited financial resources (77%; 89/115), competing clinical priorities (84%; 97/115), and a general lack of staff engagement (82%; 94/115), underscoring the structural and cultural challenges to progress. Despite these obstacles, the overwhelming support among professionals for environmentally responsible change highlights both an awareness of the issue and a willingness to evolve current practices. This survey underscores the need for greater institutional commitment, clearer sustainability frameworks, and increased investment in environmentally friendly alternatives within vascular services. Reducing the use of disposable materials, expanding recycling efforts, and fostering regular departmental dialogue on sustainability were identified as critical next steps.

Ultimately, the findings reveal a strong professional consensus that change is necessary and possible, but meaningful progress will require coordinated action across clinical, administrative, and policy levels to align vascular surgery with broader global climate goals.

Source: annalsofvascularsurgery.com/article/S0890-5096(25)00144-X/abstract