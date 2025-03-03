Global Burden and Future Trends in Geriatric Orthopedics

Photo Credit: Jitendra

The following is a summary of “Global burden of disease for musculoskeletal disorders in all age groups, from 2024 to 2050, and a bibliometric-based survey of the status of research in geriatrics, geriatric orthopedics, and geriatric orthopedic diseases,” published in the February 2025 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research by Jiang et al.

The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among the elderly population presents a significant global health burden, with research in this field expanding each year. This study aimed to analyze the global disease burden of musculoskeletal disorders in elderly individuals and identify emerging research trends in geriatric orthopedics. Data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) database were utilized to assess the burden of musculoskeletal disorders across all age groups from 2024 to 2050, while bibliometric analysis was conducted using the Web of Science Core Collection Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCI-E) database. The results revealed that individuals aged 70 years and older accounted for the highest disability-adjusted life years due to musculoskeletal disorders.

However, the projected rate of change in DALYs between 2024 and 2050 remained relatively stable at approximately ±1%. A comprehensive bibliometric analysis of 164,521 geriatrics-related publications, including 7,155 specific to geriatric orthopedics, was conducted using CiteSpace and VOSviewer to identify key research trends. Clustering, co-citation, collaborative network, and burst citation analyses were performed, leading to the identification of seven research clusters and 26 burst citation keywords representing emerging topics in the field. The findings highlight that the disease burden of musculoskeletal disorders in older adults remains substantial, necessitating continued advancements in clinical management and research.

Future research in geriatric orthopedics is expected to focus on three primary directions: (1) the development of novel surgical techniques and improvements in postoperative management, (2) the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infections and other pathogens on musculoskeletal health and associated comorbidities, and (3) the clinical application and biological mechanisms of stem cell therapy in orthopedic treatment. These insights emphasize the importance of targeted research and innovation to address the evolving challenges in geriatric musculoskeletal health and improve outcomes for aging populations worldwide.

Source: josr-online.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13018-025-05580-y