Global Patterns of Pediatric Urolithiasis and Health Disparities

The following is a summary of “Global burden of pediatric urolithiasis: A trend and health inequalities analysis from 1990 to 2021,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Pediatrics by Xu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the global burden, health disparities, and trends of pediatric urolithiasis from 1990 to 2021.

They calculated age-standardized incidence, prevalence, and disability-adjusted life years rates from the 2021 Global Burden of Disease database. Joinpoint regression assessed time trends, Spearman correlation, Relative Concentration Index, and Slope Index of Inequality measured disparities, and Bayesian Age-Period-Cohort models predicted future incidence trends.

The results showed global age-standardized incidence rates declined from 79 (95% CI, 38–132) per 100,000 in 1990 to 75 (95% CI, 37–124) in 2021, while total cases increased. Rates declined more in high Socio-Demographic Index regions. Disability-adjusted life years rates were higher in low Socio-Demographic Index countries.

Investigators forecasted a slight rise in global age-standardized incidence rates using Bayesian Age-Period-Cohort models.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-025-06134-4