Global Prevalence and Key Factors of Pain, Depression, and Anxiety in Patients With Cancer

The following is a summary of “Global prevalence and determinant factors of pain, depression, and anxiety among cancer patients: an umbrella review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Getie et al.

Depression and anxiety worsen quality of life and increase medical costs. Cancer survivors face greater challenges in treatment and adherence.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the global prevalence of pain, depression, and anxiety in patients with cancer and their key determinants.

They conducted an umbrella review to assess pain, depression, and anxiety prevalence in survivors with cancer by analyzing systematic reviews and meta-analyses. They searched multiple databases for English studies published up to July 2024, screened studies based on criteria, assessed bias using the AMSTAR tool, and analyzed data statistically to determine prevalence and predictors.

The results showed that depression prevalence among cancer survivors was 33.16% (95% CI 27.59–38.74), while anxiety was 30.55% (95% CI 24.04–37.06). Pain prevalence was 65.22% (95% CI 62.86–67.57) before treatment, 51.34% (95% CI 40.01–62.67) during treatment, and 39.77% (95% CI 31.84–47.70) after treatment. During COVID-19, depression and anxiety rates were highest at 43.25% (95% CI 41.25–45.26) and 52.93% (95% CI 50.91–54.96), respectively.

Investigators found that depression (33.16%) and anxiety (30.55%) were prevalent among cancer survivors, with higher rates during COVID-19 at 43.25% and 52.93%. Key factors included poor social support, advanced cancer stage, and inadequate sleep.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06599-5