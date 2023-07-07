The following is a summary of “International Survey on Urodynamic Investigations in Women Undergoing Stress Urinary Incontinence Surgery,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Urology by Rubilotta, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the utilization and diagnostic role of invasive urodynamics (UD) in women undergoing stress urinary incontinence (SUI) surgery.

A global survey was conducted to gather data on the current practice of preoperative invasive UD in women undergoing SUI surgery. The survey collected demographic information from respondents and investigated whether routine invasive UD was performed before surgery and its impact on diagnosis.

A total of 504 respondents completed the survey, including 83.1% urologists and 16.8% gynecologists. UD findings were reported to influence surgical decisions in 84.3% of cases, potentially leading to a change in planned surgery in 72.4%, discouraging surgery in 43.6%, altering surgical expectations in 55.5%, and aiding in preoperative counseling in 96.6% of cases. The routine use of UD for uncomplicated SUI was found to be very low. The most significant UD findings were related to detrusor contractility, overactivity, and underactivity. Dyssynergia was considered the most relevant voiding disorder. Valsalva Leak Point Pressure was the most commonly used tool to assess urethral function. UD findings substantially impacted surgical management, although approximately 60% of respondents reported that UD significantly influenced less than 40% of investigations. The overall effect of UD on surgical management was high, indicating its ongoing pivotal role in SUI surgery.

The global survey provided insights into the utilization of preoperative UD in SUI surgery, highlighting its crucial role. UD findings significantly impacted surgical decision-making, although the influence on outcomes remained unclear.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00189-9/fulltext