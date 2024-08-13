GLP-1 RA Use Linked to Lower Rates of Hyperkalemia in Type 2 Diabetes

MONDAY, Aug. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Treatment with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) is associated with lower rates of hyperkalemia and a lower rate of renin-angiotensin system inhibitor (RASi) discontinuation compared with treatment with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4is) among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Tao Huang, from Peking University in Beijing, and colleagues compared rates of hyperkalemia and RASi persistence among new users of GLP-1 RAs versus users of DPP-4is in a cohort study including adults with T2D who initiated GLP-1 RA or DPP-4i treatment between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2021. Data were included for 33,280 individuals: 13,633 using GLP-1 RAs and 19,647 using DPP-4is.

The median time receiving treatment was 3.9 months. The researchers found that GLP-1 RA use was associated with a lower rate of any hyperkalemia and moderate-to-severe hyperkalemia compared with DPP-4i use (hazard ratios, 0.61 and 0.52, respectively). Overall, 1,381 of the 21,751 participants using RASis discontinued this therapy. GLP-1 RA use was associated with a lower rate of RASi discontinuation compared with DPP-4i use (hazard ratio, 0.89). In intention-to-treat analyses and across strata of age, sex, cardiovascular comorbidity, and baseline kidney function, results were consistent.

“Treatment with GLP-1 RAs may enable wider use of the guideline-recommended cardioprotective and renoprotective medications and contribute to improving clinical outcomes in this population,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

