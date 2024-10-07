SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


GLUT1 overexpression in CAR-T cells induces metabolic reprogramming and enhances potency.

Oct 07, 2024

Experts: Justin A Guerrero,Dorota D Klysz,Yiyun Chen,Meena Malipatlolla,Jameel Lone,Carley Fowler,Lucille Stuani,Audre May,Malek Bashti,Peng Xu,Jing Huang,Basil Michael,Kévin Contrepois,Shaurya Dhingra,Chris Fisher,Katrin J Svensson,Kara L Davis,Maya Kasowski,Steven A Feldman,Elena Sotillo,Crystal L Mackall

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Justin A Guerrero

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Dorota D Klysz

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Yiyun Chen

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Meena Malipatlolla

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Jameel Lone

    Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Carley Fowler

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Lucille Stuani

    Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology/Stem Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Audre May

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Malek Bashti

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Peng Xu

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Jing Huang

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Basil Michael

    Metabolic Health Center, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Kévin Contrepois

    Metabolic Health Center, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Shaurya Dhingra

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Chris Fisher

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Katrin J Svensson

    Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Stanford Diabetes Research Center, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Kara L Davis

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology/Stem Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Maya Kasowski

    Pediatric Oncology Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD, USA.

    Department of Genetics, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Division of Bone Marrow Transplant-Cell Therapy, Dept of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA.

    Steven A Feldman

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA.

    Elena Sotillo

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA. esotillo@stanford.edu.

    Crystal L Mackall

    Center for Cancer Cell Therapy, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, tanford, CA, USA. cmackall@stanford.edu.

    Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology/Stem Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA. cmackall@stanford.edu.

    Division of Bone Marrow Transplant-Cell Therapy, Dept of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA. cmackall@stanford.edu.

    Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, San Francisco, CA, USA. cmackall@stanford.edu.

