GLUT1 overexpression in CAR-T cells induces metabolic reprogramming and enhances potency.

The intensive nutrient requirements needed to sustain T cell activation and proliferation, combined with competition for nutrients within the tumor microenvironment, raise the prospect that glucose availability may limit CAR-T cell function. Here, we seek to test the hypothesis that stable overexpression (OE) of the glucose transporter GLUT1 in primary human CAR-T cells would improve their function and antitumor potency. We observe that GLUT1OE in CAR-T cells increases glucose consumption, glycolysis, glycolytic reserve, and oxidative phosphorylation, and these effects are associated with decreased T cell exhaustion and increased Th differentiation. GLUT1OE also induces broad metabolic reprogramming associated with increased glutathione-mediated resistance to reactive oxygen species, and increased inosine accumulation. When challenged with tumors, GLUT1OE CAR-T cells secrete more proinflammatory cytokines and show enhanced cytotoxicity in vitro, and demonstrate superior tumor control and persistence in mouse models. Our collective findings support a paradigm wherein glucose availability is rate limiting for effector CAR-T cell function and demonstrate that enhancing glucose availability via GLUT1OE could augment antitumor immune function.© 2024. The Author(s).

