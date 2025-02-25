Glycemic and Weight Management in Type 2 Diabetes in Primary Care Settings

Photo Credit: Chinnapong

The following is a summary of “Glycemic and weight control in people with type 2 diabetes: A real-world observational study in primary care,” published in the February 2025 issue of Primary Care Diabetes by Orozco-Beltran et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze glycemic and bodyweight control in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and prescribing patterns in primary care.

They reviewed electronic medical records of 5,009 patients with T2DM from 70 health centers in Spain and analyzed results by age group and obesity status. Data were collected in 2022.

The results showed that 13.2% were on lifestyle therapy, 76.5% received metformin, 37.6% SGLT2 inhibitors, 32.2% DPP-4 inhibitors, 12.2% GLP-1 agonists, 18.9% insulin, 6.5% sulfonylureas, and 1.3% glitazones. HbA1c was below 7% in 57.7%, and 62.3% met individualized HbA1c targets. Obesity was present in 42% (45.6% of women vs 39.1% of men; P=0.001) and decreased with age in both sexes. No association was found between obesity and poor glycemic control (43.5% vs 41.4%; P=0.17).

Investigators found that over 60% of patients with T2DM met individualized glycemic targets, but only one in 3 had good control without obesity. The use of SGLT2 inhibitors was higher than previously reported.

Source: primary-care-diabetes.com/article/S1751-9918(24)00237-7/fulltext