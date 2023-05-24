WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Patients with borderline hip dysplasia (BHD) undergoing primary hip arthroscopy with capsular plication and labral preservation have good overall survivorship at 10 years and significant improvement in all patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), according to a study published in the May 3 issue of the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

Benjamin G. Domb, M.D., from the American Hip Institute Research Foundation in Chicago, and colleagues prospectively collected data on all patients with BHD who underwent primary hip arthroscopy between September 2008 and September 2011. Data were included for 45 eligible hips: 84 and 16 percent from female and male patients, respectively.

The researchers found that 10-year survivorship was 82.2 percent. From baseline to the minimum 10-year follow-up, there was significant improvement in all PROMs and visual analog scale (VAS) pain. Patients with a body mass index of ≥23 kg/m2 and those who were 42 years of age or older had 4.4- and 7.1-times higher odds of undergoing conversion to total hip arthroplasty. The minimal clinically important difference (MCID) was achieved at high rates for the modified Harris hip score, Nonarthritic Hip Score, Hip Outcome Score-Sports Specific Subscale, and VAS pain (79, 79, 70, and 76 percent, respectively). The BHD group had minimum 10-year survivorship, PROMs, and MCID achievement rates comparable to those of a propensity score-matched control group without BHD.

“BHD remains a challenging condition to treat successfully arthroscopically, and adequate capsular plication remains a highly technique-dependent procedure,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

