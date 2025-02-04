GR and Inflammatory Pathways in Chronic Chagasic Cardiomyopathy

Photo Credit: ttsz

The following is a summary of “Role of glucocorticoid receptor expression in Chronic Chagas Cardiomyopathy: implications for inflammation and cardiac hypertrophy,” published in the January 2025 issue of Endocrinology by González et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the role of glucocorticoid receptors (GR) and their isoforms in the regulation of systemic inflammation in Chronic Chagasic Cardiomyopathy (CCC).

They evaluated the expression of GR-α/β, 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type-1 (11β-HSD1), inflammatory cytokines, and tristetraprolin (TTP) in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) using qPCR, GR immunoreactivity in the myocardium was assessed via immunohistochemistry. Control heart samples were taken from individuals without structural heart disease and patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy. Inflammatory infiltrates and fibrosis were also documented.

The results showed similar GR-α expression in PBMCs from control (Co) and individuals with CCC. However, 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type-1 (11β-HSD1) expression was elevated in individuals with CCC, along with increased IL-6/TTP and IFN-γ/TTP ratios. In patients’ with CCC inflamed myocardium, positive GR expression was associated with greater inflammatory infiltrates and cardiac hypertrophy.

Investigators concluded the link between cardiac GR expression and the infectious/inflammatory nature of CCC warranted further investigation into the role of GR expression and function in CCC pathophysiology and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1486772/full