ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece detected one case of African swine fever at a domestic breeding farm in the north of the country this week, agriculture ministry officials said on Thursday.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but it is highly contagious and deadly in pigs. It has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, affecting global meat markets.

The case was found in the northern Greek region of Serres, close to the border with Bulgaria and North Macedonia, the ministry said, adding that the trade of pork meat from Serres had been banned.

Leonidas Varoudis, head of the local government veterinary service in Serres, told local TV late on Wednesday that a pig had died on a small breeding farm.

“We need to investigate if by any chance there are other farms around or where the disease came from,” he said.

Greece produces about a third of its domestic pork consumption and imports the rest.

Agriculture Minister Makis Voridis was expected to brief journalists on the case later on Thursday.

African swine fever has spread in Eastern Europe in recent years, and the pace at which it has spread has alarmed governments and pig farmers.

Last month, Serbia saw an outbreak of the pig disease in wild boars in the east of the country, close to its borders with Bulgaria and Romania.

Bulgaria said last month that it would cull tens of thousands of pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in the northeast.

