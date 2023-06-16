The following is a summary of “Adult lifespan maturation and degeneration patterns in gray and white matter: A mean apparent propagator (MAP) MRI study,” published in the April 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Bouhrara et al.

The relationship between the microstructure of the brain and the aging process has been the subject of a significant amount of investigation. The most effective method for shedding light on these relationships is diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The mean apparent propagator (MAP)-MRI approach, which is competent at assessing complex microstructure, was applied to evaluate cerebral changes associated with aging in a cohort of subjects with intact cognitive capacities.

The subjects all had a relatively young age when the study was conducted. The aforementioned protocol allowed the results to be compared with those obtained using diffusion tensor imaging. These comparisons were carried out following the methodology. In this study, the characteristics of Magnetic Resonance Imaging utilizing Microstructural Information (MAP-MRI) were evaluated, namely Non-Gaussianity (NG) and Propagator Anisotropy (PA).

In the white matter of older adults, a negative correlation between NG and PA was identified, which could indicate axonal degeneration. The indices of gray matter displayed agreement while also demonstrating variation in configurations between regions about additional microstructural factors. According to the data provided, there is a decrease in the neuronal projections inside the cortical layer, accompanied by an increase in the concentration of glial cells. In addition, variations in age-related microstructural characteristics have been observed in several different locations, which is in line with the posterior-anterograde shift aging paradigm. According to the study’s conclusions, doing additional research into cognitive impairments and neurodegenerative disorders would be prudent.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0197458022002743