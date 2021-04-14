TUESDAY, April 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Ground turkey is the likely source of a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 28 people in 12 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Two people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

On April 10, federal officials issued a public health alert for nearly 212,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands LLC. These products were sold under the brand names of “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman,” and “Plainville Farms” and are labeled with dates 1/1/21 to 1/10/21 and the establishment number “P244” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.

While the products are no longer available in stores, they could still be in people’s freezers, the CDC said. It warned against eating, serving, or selling any of the recalled products.

