(Reuters) – The U.S. Pacific territory of Guam said on Sunday a 68-year old woman with underlying health issues had died from COVID-19, the first death on the island due to coronavirus.

The office of the governor of Guam urged people to continue to stay indoors and limit social contact. The woman who died was among the 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Guam.

(Reporting by Martin Petty, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)