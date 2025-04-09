Guidelines for Allogeneic Transplantation in Advanced MF and SS

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “ASTCT and USCLC Clinical Practice Recommendations for Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant in Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by Goyal et al.

Sézary syndrome (SS) and Mycosis fungoides (MF) were the most familiar subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), with MF often following an indolent course and SS being an aggressive form related to high morbidity and mortality due to immune compromise and opportunistic infections.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine referral criteria, timing, and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) approaches for managing MF and SS, as no published guidance was available.

They performed a Delphi survey involving 32 specialists, dermatology (n=9), transplant hematology/oncology (n=10), non-transplant hematology/oncology (n=8), and radiation oncology (n=5) from across the United States. Consensus was described as agreement among ≥75% of participants.

The results showed that 16 consensus statements were established across 4 key areas: criteria for referral for allo-HCT, allo-HCT preparative regimens and procedures, disease status at the time of allo-HCT, and multidisciplinary management before and after transplantation.

Investigators concluded that these clinical practice guidelines offered a decision-making framework for allo-HCT in MF/SS and identified areas needing future prospective investigation.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(25)00594-8/abstract