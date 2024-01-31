Guidelines for Long-Term Follow-Up After Pediatric Management of Differences in Sex Development

The following is a summary of “Adult outcomes of urinary, sexual functions and fertility after pediatric management of Differences in Sex Development: who should be followed and how?,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pediatric Urology by KALFA et al.

In recent years, the management of Differences in Sex Development (DSD) has undergone significant evolution, prompting a critical reevaluation of systematic early childhood treatments for DSD. The need for a comprehensive understanding of treatment outcomes underscores the essential role of long-term studies in evaluating the prognosis of DSD. Despite various limitations such as small sample sizes, lack of standardized methodology, assessment of outdated management practices, and the absence of prospective and comparative studies, this paper aims to present current data on the extended follow-up of individuals with DSD, focusing on urological, sexual, and fertility perspectives.

While establishing precise recommendations remains challenging, key considerations for patient follow-up include the formation of a multidisciplinary team adopting a holistic approach, the seamless organization of the transition from adolescence to adulthood, heightened attention to psychological well-being, meticulous communication with patients and their families, and the implementation of standardized data collection systems.

Despite the complexities, this paper emphasizes the importance of addressing these critical points to enhance the quality of care for individuals with DSD.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513124000524