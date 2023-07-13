Guidelines for Treating Adult Atopic Dermatitis with Topical Therapies

The following is a summary of “Guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis in adults with topical therapies,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Sidbury, et al.

Since the publication of the 2014 guidelines, new evidence has emerged regarding the management of atopic dermatitis (AD) with topical therapies. This necessitates an update to the recommendations for managing AD using topical treatments. For a study, researchers sought to provide evidence-based recommendations for managing AD in adults using topical therapies.

A multidisciplinary workgroup used the GRADE approach to perform a systematic review, generate recommendations, and rate the strength of those recommendations.

The workgroup developed 12 recommendations for managing AD in adults using topical therapies. The recommendations encompassed both nonprescription agents and prescription treatments, including topical corticosteroids (TCS), calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors (PDE-4), antimicrobials, and antihistamines.

Strong recommendations were provided for using moisturizers, TCIs, TCS, topical PDE-4, and JAK inhibitors in managing AD in adults. Bathing and wet wrap therapy were advised against, whereas topical antimicrobials, antiseptics, and antihistamines were given conditional recommendations.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00004-X/fulltext