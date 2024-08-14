Guiding Patients Through Physical Activity Progression

Effective management of obesity requires a holistic approach, and physical activity is one of the most crucial components. Physical activity is an integral part of the 4 Pillars of Obesity Treatment to combat the medical condition of obesity. When combined with appropriate dietary intake, physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight, promote weight reduction, and prevent weight gain or regain. Regular physical activity, especially resistance training, enhances body composition, prevents muscle loss during weight reduction, and increases resting energy expenditure.

One common barrier for patients to physical activity is the perceived need for more time. Challenging the notion that physical activity must be done in long sessions is important. Breaking activity into three 10-minute sessions can be just as beneficial. Starting with just 10 minutes daily can make a significant difference and is usually manageable for most individuals.

Another barrier is the lack of visible results, which can lead to discouragement and stopping activity altogether. Encouraging patients to focus on non-scale victories such as improved energy, mood, and sleep can help reframe the purpose of exercise as beneficial for overall health, not just weight change.

Preparing Patients for Physical Activity

Healthcare providers should conduct an appropriate medical evaluation to ensure patients are ready and able to engage in physical activity. This includes assessing current activity levels, determining the need for medical testing (ie, cardiac stress tests, pulmonary function tests), and evaluating fitness and mobility. It’s also important to discuss expectations and goals with patients. An effective tool for guiding patients with obesity on physical activity progression is FITT-VP, which stands for frequency, intensity, time duration, type, volume or total energy expenditure, and progression.

Accountability is a big factor in maintaining regular physical activity. Patients can find accountability through healthcare providers, community support groups (both online and in-person), and knowledgeable trainers or coaches.

Several resources can help healthcare providers learn more about the relationship between obesity and physical activity. The Obesity Pillars journal offers comprehensive guidelines on physical activity. Additionally, the OMA Academy provides recorded lectures on physical activity. A highly recommended resource is the 2024 Obesity Algorithm, available through OMA membership.