Plaque psoriasis is a common skin disease that affects 2% of the population. The patient develops skin scales and red patches. Drugs like Guselkumab and Fumaric Acid Esters give partial relief from the symptoms. However, there is no complete cure for this skin disorder. This study compares the two treatment modalities, Guselkumab and Fumaric Acid Esters (FAE).

It is a comparison of the efficacy and safety of the two types of treatment. The study started with a random assignment of eligible candidates in this assessor-blind, active-comparator-controlled phase IIIb study. The researchers conducted an open-label test at multiple points. According to the local label guidelines, patients received Guselkumab 100 mg dose by subcutaneous injection, whereas the FAE was an oral input.

Through the 24th week, 56 out of 60 patients completed the Guselkumab dosage, whereas 36 out of 59 patients completed the FAE treatment. Guselkumab was more effective than FAE at week 24’s primary endpoint. Their psoriasis area and severity reduced considerably. At secondary endpoints, Guselkumab again triumphed with 90% as compared to FAE 27%. Around 32% of patients in the Guselkumab group achieved completely clear skin than FAE’s 3%. The adverse effects in FAE were 98% compared to Guselkumab at 73% only. Also, a total of 28% of FAE patients discontinued the treatment.

Guselkumab is superior to FAE treatment over 24-week treatment. It is a more effective, systemic treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

