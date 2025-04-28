Gut microbes-spinal connection is required for itch sensation.

Tong Jin,Si-Yuan Li,Hong-Li Zheng,Xiao-Dan Liu,Yue Huang,Gan Ma,Ya-Xuan Zhao,Xiao-Tian Zhao,Li Yang,Qi-Hui Wang,Hong-Jun Wang,Chengyong Gu,Zhiqiang Pan,Fuqing Lin
Tong Jin
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.
Si-Yuan Li
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Hong-Li Zheng
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.
Anesthesiology Department, Suzhou Municipal Hospital, Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Suzhou Hospital, Suzhou, China.
Xiao-Dan Liu
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Department of Anesthesiology, The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Qingyuan, China.
Yue Huang
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Gan Ma
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Ya-Xuan Zhao
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Xiao-Tian Zhao
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Li Yang
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Qi-Hui Wang
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Hong-Jun Wang
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Chengyong Gu
Anesthesiology Department, Suzhou Municipal Hospital, Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Suzhou Hospital, Suzhou, China.
Zhiqiang Pan
Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.
Fuqing Lin
Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.
