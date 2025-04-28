SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Gut microbes-spinal connection is required for itch sensation.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Tong Jin,Si-Yuan Li,Hong-Li Zheng,Xiao-Dan Liu,Yue Huang,Gan Ma,Ya-Xuan Zhao,Xiao-Tian Zhao,Li Yang,Qi-Hui Wang,Hong-Jun Wang,Chengyong Gu,Zhiqiang Pan,Fuqing Lin

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Tong Jin

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.

    Si-Yuan Li

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Hong-Li Zheng

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.

    Anesthesiology Department, Suzhou Municipal Hospital, Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Suzhou Hospital, Suzhou, China.

    Xiao-Dan Liu

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Department of Anesthesiology, The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, Qingyuan, China.

    Yue Huang

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Gan Ma

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Ya-Xuan Zhao

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Xiao-Tian Zhao

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Li Yang

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Qi-Hui Wang

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Hong-Jun Wang

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Chengyong Gu

    Anesthesiology Department, Suzhou Municipal Hospital, Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Suzhou Hospital, Suzhou, China.

    Zhiqiang Pan

    Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesiology, Jiangsu Province Key Laboratory of Anesthesia and Analgesia Application Technology, NMPA Key Laboratory for Research and Evaluation of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, China.

    Fuqing Lin

    Department of Pain, Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.

