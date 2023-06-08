The following is a summary of “Gut microbiome is a significant risk factor for future chronic lung disease,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Liu, et al.

The gut-lung axis is a recognized concept, but there needed to be large-scale studies investigating the association between the gut microbiome and the development of respiratory diseases in adults. For a study, researchers sought to examine the association and predictive capacity of the gut microbiome in relation to the development of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Shallow metagenomic sequencing was conducted on stool samples collected from a prospective, population-based cohort (FINRISK02; N = 7,115 adults) with linked national administrative health register data to identify incident cases of asthma and COPD up to 15 years after the baseline assessment. Generalized linear models and Cox regressions were utilized to assess the associations between microbial taxa and diversity with the occurrence of respiratory diseases. Machine learning techniques, specifically extreme gradient boosting, were employed to construct predictive models. The models considered the abundance of microbial taxa individually and in combination with other risk factors such as sex, age, body mass index, and smoking status.

A total of 695 statistically significant associations were found between baseline taxonomic groups of the gut microbiome and incident asthma, while 392 associations were found for incident COPD. Using baseline gut microbiome abundance, the gradient-boosting decision trees predicted the development of asthma and COPD in the validation datasets with a mean area under the curves of 0.608 and 0.780, respectively. Cox analysis revealed that the baseline gut microbiome demonstrated higher predictive performance than individual conventional risk factors, with C-indices of 0.623 for asthma and 0.817 for COPD. Integrating the gut microbiome with conventional risk factors further improved the prediction capacity.

The gut microbiome is a significant risk factor for the development of asthma and COPD, and its influence is largely independent of conventional risk factors.

