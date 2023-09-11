Habits of Physical Activity Among Elderly Rheumatic Patients

The following is a summary of “Physical Activity Habits Among Older Adults Living With Rheumatic Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kumthekar et al.

Physical activity (PA) levels in older individuals with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) will be described, and the relationship between PA level and patient-reported outcomes will be investigated. Using data from FORWARD, a cross-sectional analysis of PA levels was conducted among adults aged 65 and older with RMDs. Physical activity was classified as high (vigorously active for at least 30 minutes, three times per week), moderate (moderately active for at least three times per week), or low (infrequently active).

Researchers evaluated the self-reported levels of PA among patients with various types of RMDs and the relationship between levels of PA and PROs, including the PROMIS-29 assessment. The most prevalent RMD among the 3,343 eligible participants was rheumatoid arthritis (68%). About 457 (13.6%) participants reported high PA, while 1,820 (54.4%) reported moderate PA. Participants reported a monthly median of 7 (IQR 0-15) days of moderate to vigorous PA lasting ≥30 minutes. Obese participants were substantially more likely to report low activity levels (44% of obese versus 25% of non-obese participants).

Low PA levels were associated with higher (worse) pain scores, Health Assessment Questionnaire–Disability Index scores, higher depression rates, and worse PROMIS-29 scores for pain, sleep, and fatigue. In geriatric patients with RMDs, the prevalence of high PA was relatively low. Although descriptive, these findings support a correlation between physical inactivity and obesity, depression, poor sleep, and fatigue in RMD patients.

Source: jrheum.org/content/50/6/835